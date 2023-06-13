New Jersey

NJ nears final vote on bill to codify interracial marriage

By NBC New York Staff

The New Jersey State House stands in Trenton, New Jersey.
Getty Images

New Jersey is one step closer to codifying interracial marriage into state law.

A state Senate committee unanimously passed Bill A4939 on Monday -- the measure now heads to the full Senate floor. The bill has already pass the House.

The Supreme Court ruled bans on interracial marriage were illegal on June 12, 1967, a day known as "Loving Day." But, New Jersey never change its state laws.

After last year's abortion ruling, there is concern other rights gained by Supreme Court decisions could be lost. This bill moving through the state legislature would enshrine those protections into law.

"This bill declares the right of a person to marry or enter into a civil union with a person of any race is fundamental and that race is not a prohibiting factor," a statement by the Assembly Judiciary Committee read earlier this year.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he plans to sign the bill if it comes to his desk.

