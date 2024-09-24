NJ town mayor turns 100 years old. Will oldest mayor in US run for reelection in 2025?

Vito Perillo ran for and was elected mayor of his New Jersey hometown when he was 93 years old. Now, he's just turned 100, and as the community celebrates him, the question is: Will he run for another term?

The Tinton Falls mayor is said to be the oldest mayor in America, after being elected to the office in 2017.

"We have had a great experience with him as the mayor, the town has done very well with him as the mayor and we are going to continue that success," said Councilman Dr. Lawrence Dobrin, who is also a dentist.

Dobrin said Perillo asked him to run for Council when he was elected for a second term, at the age of 97. At 75, Dobrin says he's a "junior" member of the administration in the Monmouth County town of close to 20,000 people.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When asked what it's like serving with someone a quarter-century older than him, Dobrin said he think it's great.

"He's got even more wisdom than I do," Dobrin said with a laugh, adding that it makes him "feel young."

Dozens of birthday cards lined the walls of the Tinton Falls Municipal Center on Monday to honor the mayor — a World War II veteran and retired civil engineer, as well as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

The day after he hit the century mark, Perillo was not in the office on Monday. While he attends most council meetings on Zoom now, Dobrin said Perillo is still very hands on.

"If we disagree with him we have to convince him. He's sharp, he's sharp," said Dobrin.

Perillo's constituents were seemingly overall supportive of him still serving in government through age 100. But just local government, that is. Higher office is a different story.

"It's great that he ran and he was smart enough and can still do it, it's great," said Denise Maratea. "As long as he's not president at 100, that would be fine."

By the time the next election for mayor in Tinton Falls rolls around in 2025, Perillo will be 101 years old. He has told friends and colleagues that while he doesn't plan to run for a third term, he may look for another job.