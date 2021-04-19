New Jersey

NJ Man Killed When Lawn Mower He Was Working on Falls on Top of Him

A man working on a commercial lawn mower at his home in northern New Jersey was killed when the machine fell on top of him, authorities said.

John Levinski, 74, of Hillsborough, wasn’t breathing when a neighbor found him around 5 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities said the lawn mower had been hoisted in the air by a cable attached to a tractor, and the cable somehow broke. It wasn’t clear when the accident occurred or how long Levinski was pinned under the mower before he was found.

No other injuries were reported.

