Old Bridge

NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops

The investigation is ongoing

By NBC New York Staff

Generic caution tape with police lights in the background.
Shutterstock

A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said.

Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.

The man who was run over, identified by police as Jason Freeman of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police ask anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to call Det. Michael Cronin of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 or Det. Christopher Pennisi of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4060.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Old BridgeNew JerseyPOLICEHomicideMiddlesex County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us