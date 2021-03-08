BERGEN COUNTY

NJ Man Discovered Dead in Melting Snow on Woman's Lawn

By Tom Shea

The body of a man reported missing in New Jersey was found in melting snow on a woman's lawn Monday afternoon, police said.

Wyckoff Police said that a woman who lives on Sunset boulevard reported an unresponsive man was found on her front lawn just before 1 p.m., partially covered in snow. Officers who arrived at the scene determined the man to be deceased, police said.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Andrew Fraioli, a resident of Lindenwold, in southern New Jersey. He was reported missing by his parents on Feb.1 after he walked out of their home in Wyckoff amid a heavy snowstorm, according to police, one of the many snowstorms the area dealt with throughout the month.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

No foul play is suspected in the disappearance or death of Fraioli. An investigation by Wyckoff detectives, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the county sheriff's office and the medical examiner is ongoing.

