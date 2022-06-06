NJ Man Dies During Summit of Highest Peak in North America

A New Jersey man attempting to summit Denali, the high mountain peak in North America, died over the weekend just shy of reaching the top.

The National Park Service announced the death of Fernando Birman, of Stockton, who they said collapse Friday at 19,700 feet on Denali.

Mountain guides accompanying the 48-year-old attempted CPR, but officials said he never regained a pulse. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been officially determined, but the park service said his death was consistent with "sudden cardiac arrest."

Birman's body was recovered from the mountain and taken to the State of Alaska medical examiner late Friday.

The climber was approximately 600 feet shy of reaching the peak, which stands at 20,310 feet.