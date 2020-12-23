New Jersey

NJ Man Charged With Murder in 89-Year-Old Grandmother's Death

The elderly woman was found in a chair at her Carteret home by emergency responders, but authorities have not disclosed more info on the attack or what may have spurred it

A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 89-year-old grandmother, whose body was found in her central New Jersey home this summer.

Shawn Gonzalez, 39, of Carteret, remains jailed pending a detention hearing, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.

Gonzalez is charged in the Aug. 27 death of Dolores Babij, whose body was found in a chair at her Carteret home by emergency responders after someone called 911. Authorities said Gonzalez had fatally assaulted Babij earlier that day, but have not provided further details or said what spurred the attack.

A cause of death for Babij has not been disclosed.

