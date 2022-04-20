Federal Hate Crime Charges Added in Violent NJ Carjacking Spree

A 27-year-old man was charged with federal hate crimes in connection to an antisemitic spree that targeted members of the Orthodox Jewish community around Lakewood, New Jersey, federal prosecutors said.

If he is found guilty of the charges, he could face life in prison.

Dion Marsh, of Manchester, is charged with four counts of violating the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and one count of carjacking, New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Wednesday.

Marsh is charged with willfully causing bodily injury to four victims, and attempting to cause them injury with a dangerous weapon, because they were Jewish, according to prosecutors. Additionally, Marsh is accused of attempting to kill one of those victims after he stabbed the victim in the chest.

The charges stem from a series of incidents that took place April 8, prosecutors said. According to court documents, on that day, shortly after 1:18 p.m., Marsh allegedly forced an Orthodox Jewish man out of his car in Lakewood and assaulted him -- causing injuries. Then he got away with the man's car.

Hours later, at around 6 p.m., Marsh was driving a different car when he deliberately hit another Orthodox Jewish man with the vehicle, attempting to kill the man, prosecutors said, citing court documents. The victim suffered several broken bones.

Less than an hour later, at around 6:55 p.m., Marsh, this time driving the vehicle that he had stolen, allegedly tried to kill another Orthodox Jewish man by intentionally hitting the man with the vehicle. According to court documents, Marsh subsequently got out of the vehicle and stabbed the man in the chest with a knife.

Marsh continued his violent spree by driving the stolen vehicle and striking another Orthodox Jewish man at 8:23 p.m. in nearby Jackson Township. The man in this attack also suffered broken bones and internal injuries.

Officers finally managed to arrest Marsh at his residence at midnight.

The three hate crimes violations charging Marsh with attempting to kill the victims each carry a statutory maximum term of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. The hate crime violation charging Marsh with assaulting the other victim carries a statutory maximum term of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The carjacking charge carries a statutory maximum term of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Attorney information for Marsh was not immediately known.