Arrest Made in Vacation Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman Found in Popular NJ Shore Town

Susan Negersmith

New Jersey police have cracked a decades-old cold case involving the sexual assault of a woman whose body was found in a popular Jersey Shore town.

Jerry Rosado, of Millville, was arrested Friday after police used DNA matching technology to connect him to the case. Investigators believe that Rosado, 62, sexually assaulted 20-year-old Susan Negersmith in 1990 while she was vacationing with friends in Wildwood.

Her remains were found behind a restaurant in the town more than 30 years ago.

Prosecutors said Rosado could face more charges as the investigation continues.

