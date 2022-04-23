NJ High School Student Pulled From Pond After Apparent Drowning

Dive teams recovered the body of an 18-year-old high school student who didn't resurface after jumping into a New Jersey pond late Friday, officials say.

The teen, who has not been publicly identified, went underwater at Hardcastle Pond in New Milford around 7:15 p.m. to retrieve a soccer ball, according to reports.

A 911 caller alerted emergency officials once the 18-year-old did not come up. At its deepest points, the pond it 12-15 feet deep.

Rescue teams from around Bergen County responded to the pond and eventually retrieved a body around 10 p.m.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The student attended New Milford High School and lived in the area, according to police.

A medical examiner will determine the boy's cause of death.