NJ Gov Plans Friday Briefing, a Day After Warning of Imminent New COVID Restrictions

What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reported the state's first back-to-back day of more than 2,000 cases since April on Thursday; hospitalizations have tripled in the last seven weeks

New York City and Connecticut have seen their key indicators rise considerably; the latter reimposed some capacity caps as of Friday and its governor said Thanksgiving celebrations should be 10 or less

Cases continue to surge across the United States, which reported more than 120,000 new ones Thursday, breaking the single-day record it set the previous day by more than 15,000

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has scheduled a news briefing for late morning Friday, less than 24 hours after he said he was "close" to implementing new restrictions in the Garden State, which has seen COVID hospitalizations triple in the last seven weeks and daily case totals soar to early May highs.

"How close are we to doing something?" Murphy said when asked that very question during his Thursday Q&A. "Close, so bear with us. We will clearly be taking action."

Murphy didn't elaborate on what any potential new rules might look like at the time, noting he had widespread discretion. He said his administration was reviewing multiple options -- a position necessitated by a soaring statewide positivity rate that he blasted as "unacceptable."

Murphy reported back-to-back days of more than 2,000 cases Thursday for the first time since April. He said the state had seen nearly 6,500 new cases since his prior COVID report on Monday. Bergen, Essex and Passaic counties each reported more than 200 new cases overnight while another trio of counties each reported at least 100. Absent new statewide restrictions, a number of cities in high-increase counties, including Hoboken, Newark and Paterson, have reimposed rules locally over in recent weeks. Murphy has sent hotspot teams for support.

The statewide transmission rate is 1.26, meaning each sick person infects more than one other person. That's an active outbreak. His health commissioner says most of the new cases are not easily traced back to a single exposure and are likely related to routine gatherings in private homes. On Thursday, she urged New Jerseyeans to wear masks even when with their own families.

That's been part of an alarming trend across the country, where cases continue to smash new single-day records. That most recently happened on Thursday, when the United States topped 120,000 new cases, eclipsing its previous record, set just the day before, by more than 15,000.

No state has been untouched by the latest U.S. surge. Gov. Ned Lamont rolled back some of Connecticut's reopenings this week; his Phase 2.1 takes effect Friday. He took additional steps Thursday, issuing a statewide public health advisory for people to stay home and limit nonessential outings between 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. Lamont also asked Connecticut residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to 10 people or less. He hopes limiting the size of private, indoor gatherings will limit community spread and make tracking and tracing easier.

"It's a tough pill to swallow, I get it," Lamont said. "Do it this Thanksgiving, put up with it a little longer, we're going to be much better in a long-term."

New York, the former epicenter of the national crisis, has seen its numbers rise substantially in recent weeks as well. Some of the increase has been tied to cluster zone areas, most of which have improved their positivity rates under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's micro-cluster strategy. Still, cases are rising.

Nearly 3,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York in one day, a milestone that illustrates the steady erosion of the progress the state made to get the virus under control this summer, according to state data released Thursday.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The after-effects of the case increases are starting to become more apparent. Statewide, COVID hospitalizations are in the midst of a two-week stretch above 1,000 for the first time since breaking that streak in June. Thursday's hospitalizations were the highest since mid-June (1,277). The daily death toll topped 20 (20) for the first time in months Thursday, and while that's mercifully below the 800 New Yorkers who were dying a day in April, it's a disturbing sign.

Deaths lag increases in hospitalizations, which lag increases in cases. All are on the rise. Cuomo has said weddings, birthdays and other private gatherings have fueled the spread, on top of universities and schools opening their doors. He has also pointed to public weariness of mask mandates and distancing rules.

“COVID fatigue is creeping up and there are serious caution flags in western New York, the Finger Lakes, and in other communities across the state, so it is more important than ever that we be vigilant,” he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio emphasized the same message in a series of COVID briefings this week where he highlighted data he said was cause for "real concern." The city's daily case averages have topped 600 for three straight days, well above the mayor's 550-case threshold, and ticked higher with each report.

De Blasio identified two new ZIP codes of concern, both in Staten Island, Thursday. He said the city planned targeted and robust new outreach, adding he hoped a quick response would avoid the need for new restrictions in those areas.

Overall, the tri-states' positivity rates remain well below the national average. New York vacillates between the second- or third-lowest in the nation; some states seeing rampant virus spread have positivity rates more than 30 times higher, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The surging cases and hospitalizations across the tri-state area and the country reflect the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, whoever wins the still-undecided presidential election, will face in the coming months over the pandemic, with winter and the holidays approaching.

Public health experts say the country won't return to any semblance of normal well after an effective vaccine is available, given concerns about delivery, distribution and administration of any treatment. Cuomo and Murphy have both shared their initial vaccine rollout plans; both describe it as a momentous task. In New York, Cuomo has expressed doubt one would be deliverable by year's end.