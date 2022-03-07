NJ Gas Prices Hit All-Time High, NYC Not Far Behind

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in New Jersey hit an all-time high on Monday, AAA said, and prices in New York City aren't far behind.

A gallon of gas will, on average, set you back $4.17 in Jersey on Monday. That's up almost 15% in just one week. Prices were already rising due to increased demand, and then the war in Ukraine sent global markets into a frenzy.

AAA said New York City's all-time high of $4.41 a gallon, set in the summer of 2008, could be surpassed later this week. The current average is $4.29, up about 10% in a week.

It's not just the tri-state, either -- in Philadelphia gas prices hit $4.30 on Monday, an all-time record that was 50 cents higher than a week ago.

While a few pennies may not seem meaningful immediately, they add up. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Americans consume about 338 million gallons of gas every day -- meaning the country's total gas consumption will cost about $154 million more today than it did last Monday.

And the pressure's not just on regular gas for consumers -- truck drivers are getting hammered too. AAA said the price of diesel rose 10 cents overnight in New York City, and now stands at $5.01 per gallon.