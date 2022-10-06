NJ Drought Improves Substantially After Days of Soaking Rains

No one enjoyed the last five days of soaking rain in the northeast -- but the desperately needed storms made a huge dent in the region's historic drought.

Drought conditions improved by more than 30 points in the last week in New Jersey alone, according to new Drought Monitor data released Thursday. A little over 36% of the state is in a moderate drought or worse - but it was over 68% a week ago and over 70% two weeks ago, the highest levels in more than five years.

And it should get even better next week, since Thursday's report doesn't count any of the heavy rain that fell after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Large swathes of southern Jersey are no longer in a drought at all, per the latest data, while conditions improved to "abnormally dry" in a huge central section of the state. Only a small stretch of the state at the northern end of the Jersey Shore remains in severe condition.

Drought conditions weren't as bad in New York state as New Jersey to begin with, but the overall picture still improved week over week, and more than 80% of the state is now considered drought-free. Connecticut improved as well - though 100% of the state is still "abnormally dry," the worst-off areas improved by about 10 points week over week.