NJ Drought Wiped Out by Heavy Rains Last Weekend, Drought Monitor Shows

U.S. Drought Monitor data has New Jersey at zero for the first time since late 2021

By NBC New York Staff

Drought conditions across New Jersey completely disappeared after last weekend's torrential rains, according to the new U.S. Drought Monitor report Thursday.

The latest monitor shows absolutely no drought or dryness conditions in the state as of May 2. A week ago, virtually all of northern and southern Jersey were classified as either "abnormally dry" or "moderate drought" -- almost two-thirds of the state in total.

But then the skies opened up, and from last Friday afternoon through Monday morning, some parts of the state got up to 6 inches of rain, delivering nearly two months' worth of precipitation in a matter of hours.

This marks the first time since the week ended Dec. 7, 2021 that the state of New Jersey is entirely free of drought conditions, according to U.S. Drought Monitor data.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows New Jersey completely drought-free for the first time since late 2021. Source: Brad Pugh / CPC / NOAA
