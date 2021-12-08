NJ Cosmetology School Suddenly Shuts Down Without Giving Students Notice

Students at a cosmetology school in New Jersey were left in limbo after they discovered that their school suddenly shut down, without a word of warning — just days before some were set to graduate.

All four locations of the Capri Institute were shuttered on Dec. 1, with students left lost and trying to support one another after getting the news. Students said that they were brought into a room for a meeting, and were told the school would be shutting down for a mandatory 30 days.

But many are still not sure if the school will be closed permanently, and have not gotten answers.

Teachers broke the news to students at the schools in Clifton, Kenilworth, Paramus and Brick Township, with little answers to provide, other than saying that the closing was due to COVID.

Capri Institute's main phone number appeared to be disconnected Wednesday, and the numbers for the four locations went straight to voicemail. The Paramus location was listed for lease on the Coldwell bankers website.

Sarah Lavroff, a Capri student, showed up at the school's Brick location on Friday, only to be ignored by the dean and teachers — who she said then called the cops on her.

"The cops came and actually made them give us our contracts, but they're still denying us our transcripts," Lavroff said.

Fellow student Derek Alfano paid $14,000 and started his cosmetology license program in August at the Kenilworth location. He filed a lawsuit against the school after he never got his start kit materials, even after asking for two months. He is scheduled to be back in court with the school next week.

"Now I'm going to have to go back to court to get all my money back, and start from scratch," Alfano said.

Requests for comment from the owner of the school, Anne Muenster, were not returned. The Division of Consumer Affairs at the state attorney general's office is said to be looking into at least 13 complaints against the Capri Institute that have been lodged in the past week.