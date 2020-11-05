MORRIS COUNTY

NJ Construction Worker Dies After Getting Trapped Under Large Steel Beam

A construction worker was killed when he got trapped under a large steel beam at a site in northern New Jersey, authorities said.

Orlando Rivas, 45, of Newark, was working in East Hanover when he became pinned beneath the beam just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the incident or how it occurred, citing the ongoing investigation, but have said the death appears to have been an accident.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the death.

