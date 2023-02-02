NJ City Councilmember Shot and Killed Outside Her Home, Motive Unclear

A member of a New Jersey borough council was shot and killed outside her home Wednesday night, and police are still searching for both suspects and a motive.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said police received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville. Officers responded and found a woman in her car outside an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds; she was pronounced dead on scene.

Neither police nor prosecutors initially identified the victim, before later confirming widespread reports that it was Eunice Dwumfour, 30, a member of the borough's council.

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 that a significant number of shots were fired, perhaps 10 or more, and that there is security camera footage showing Dwumfour talking to a man standing outside her car just prior to the shooting.

Local leaders were quick to mourn Dwumfour and praise her memory.

"Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and a community leader," Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said in a statement.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement mourning Dwumfour's death and adding that the state police would assist local and county authorities with their investigation.

A Republican and an IT professional by trade, Dwumfour won an upset victory for her council seat in 2021. According to her LinkedIn profile, Dwumfour was also director of churches for an international ministry, Champions Royal Assembly.

Sayreville is about 35 miles southwest of New York City and about 65 miles northeast of Philadelphia.