NJ Brothers Arrested in Murder of Woman, 63, Shot on Her Porch During B-Day Party

Two Newark brothers have been arrested on murder and other charges in the shooting death of a 63-year-old woman from the same city who was gunned down on her own front porch as she celebrated her birthday more than a year ago.

Jonathan Ritchie, 21, and Josiah Ritchie, also are accused of conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the March 11, 2021 death of Debra Derrick.

Derrick, who previously worked as a certified nursing assistant at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, had gathered with her grandchildren and other relatives around 8 p.m. that night to release balloons marking her birthday and the birthday of her late twin sister when gunfire erupted on the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue.

Derrick was hit and ultimately died from her injuries.

The Ritchie brothers, who are originally from Guyana and had previously lived in Atlanta, were living with their mother and stepfather in Newark at the time, officials say. Both are now being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

Attorney information for them wasn't immediately available.