NJ Authorities Search for Family of Man Recently ID'd Who Died in 1978

Authorities in New Jersey are asking the public for help locating the family of a man who died in 1978 and who was just recently identified thanks to the FBI's fingerprint analysis.

The Bergen County Prosecutor and the Bergen County Medical Examiner announced Wednesday they are seeking the public’s assistance with locating the family of Eugene Mack, Jr.

Mack was struck by a vehicle on State Highway Route 17 in Hackensack and pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center on Feb. 22, 1978, according to officials.

At the time of his autopsy, Mack, who remained unidentified, was described as a Black man who was 5'10" in height and 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

When the Bergen County Medical Examiner was unable to identify the body, the case was registered in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), according to officials.

Mack was born in New York City and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was 42 years old at the time of his death in 1978, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office Chief Investigator, Christian Torres at 201-634-2940.