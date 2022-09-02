Married NJ Attorney in Stalking Case Planted GPS Trackers on Multiple Vehicles: Police

Police in New Jersey arrested a 41-year-old married attorney who they allege placed GPS tracking devices on multiple vehicles in order to stalk someone.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's office said Thursday that Brett Halloran, of Wyckoff, had been charged with fourth-degree stalking for a repeated and ongoing pattern of behavior against an individual.

The victim told Haworth Police on Aug. 23 that a GPS device had been found on his vehicle. The Special Investigations Squad of the county prosecutor's office looked into the matter and found that Halloran had placed four tracking devices on vehicles.

It wasn't clear why Halloran allegedly placed the GPS trackers or for how long he allegedly did it.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.