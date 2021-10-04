NJ Attorney General's Office Investigating Death of Man in Police Custody

The New Jersey Office of Attorney General has launched an investigation after a man died in police custody over the weekend.

The prosecutor's office said the man who appeared to be injured was found in the back of a home on Madison Avenue in Paterson after police officers responded to 911 calls around 5:30 p.m. Saturday about a man walking on the roofs and attempting to break into homes. It's unclear whether the injured man is the person in the calls but authorities said two Paterson cops handcuffed the allegedly "agitated" man, placed him on a stretcher to be transported to the hospital.

It's also not clear whether the man was charged with any crime.

An hour after police officers arrived at the scene and took the man to the hospital, he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. The man's cause of death has not been released and no other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, the attorney general's office said.