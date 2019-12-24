Nigerian Man Dies in ICE Custody After Sex Abuse Conviction

A Nigerian man died in federal immigration custody over the weekend, days after he was convicted of a sex offense and assault in Maryland.
Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, died Saturday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland, according to a Monday news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The official cause of death was not immediately determined, but authorities believe Akinyemi killed himself.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
Akinyemi had been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and was convicted last week in Baltimore City Circuit Court.
Officials said he entered the U.S. lawfully on a non-immigrant visa in 2017 but did not comply with the terms of his admission.
He had been in ICE custody for less than 24 hours, authorities said.