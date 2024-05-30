Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters share update on her and OJ's kids

Originally appeared on E! Online

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson's kids are living their lives away from the spotlight, and they prefer it that way.

More than one month after the NFL star — who was famously acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman — died at the age of 76 after a private battle with prostate cancer, her sisters shared a rare update on how the former couple's children, Sydney Simpson, 38, and Justin Simpson, 35, are doing.

"They have their own families," Dominique Brown told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published May 29, adding that she keeps in close contact with them. "They live normal lives. They want to be left alone and they have children of their own."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In 2022, Justin Simpson welcomed a daughter with artist Alyssa Browne. And last October, she teased how they are paying tribute to his late mom with their little girl's name, sharing a photo of a customized baby chair boasting the name Lana Nicole on Instagram.

Nicole Brown Simpson and Dominique Brown's sister Denise Brown urged for privacy for her late sister's children. "They just want to live normal lives," she told ET, "and happy lives."

25 Bizarre Facts About the O.J. Simpson Murder Trial

She continued, "I don't know if it's hard, but it's sad for them. And I think their privacy is important to them."

Sydney Simpson and Justin Simpson were 8 and 5 years old respectively when Nicole Brown, 35, and Goldman, 25, were stabbed to death June 12, 1994 outside of her Los Angeles home, while the kids slept inside.

O.J. Simpson, also a father of three children from his previous marriage to Marguerite Whitley, was found not guilty of the double murder in what at the time the media dubbed the "trial of the century."

But as the 30th anniversary of the killings approaches, the Brown sisters are breaking their silence to share their sister's story — one they felt was overshadowed by the spectacle of the trial.

This includes the Lifetime docuseries "The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson," which premieres June 1. And Nicole Brown Simpson's other sister Tanya Brown admitted that for her niece and nephew, the upcoming special could be bittersweet.

"I have mixed feelings about it because it's so good. So many great stories about Mom," she told ET. "But then they're going to hear what a horrible dad he was, what a horrible husband, a horrible human being. And it's like, I don't know if they have a good perception of him or a poor one. I'm not really in touch with them, but I think it would kind of hurt me if they had such a great relationship with Dad and then all of a sudden they see this and see a totally different person."