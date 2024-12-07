Nick Fuentes facing battery charge after ‘your body, my choice' confrontation at his Illinois home 

Far-right streamer and influencer Nick Fuentes has been accused of battery after allegedly spraying a woman with pepper spray when she appeared at his front door in Illinois last month as his refrain “Your body, my choice” was going viral.

Marla Rose, 57, told police that she went to record Fuentes’ home on Nov. 10 after she saw his controversial social media post and that he pepper-sprayed her, pushed her onto the concrete and broke her phone outside his Chicago-area home in Berwyn, Illinois. According to a police report, which was filed Nov. 11, the woman did not have any visible physical injuries but her eyes were “watery.”

Fuentes was arrested late last month and released the same day. He is set to appear in court on Dec. 19.

Fuentes did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

He posted pictures Friday of his mugshots on X and wrote, “Free me n----”. Rose also took to social media, posting on Facebook: “It. Is. On. 🔥🔥🔥 PS — Civil case pending.”

Rose could not be reached for comment Friday.

Fuentes was doxxed and his address posted on social media after he went viral for an X post that has been viewed more than 99.6 million times since he posted it on Election Day, in which he wrote “Your body, my choice. Forever,” referring to abortion policies.

He told police that since he “posted a political joke online,” he has faced death threats and “people showing up to his house unannounced” and had been “in fear for his life,” the report stated.

Another woman who had driven by Fuentes’ house called police to report that she had seen a woman shoved by a man outside the home, according to the police report. Rose was still at the house when police arrived, but she and Fuentes were separated while they spoke to officers, the report stated. Police said Fuentes “became uncooperative” with the resource officer on scene and would not answer any additional questions about the alleged altercation with Rose, according to the report.

After his Election Day post, Fuentes’ personal information began circulating online, with many on social media posting his address and pictures of his house, writing, “Your house, our choice.”

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Rose had said that she was prompted to appear at Fuentes’ door given the views he shared online. In her post, she also disclosed Fuentes’ home address several times.

