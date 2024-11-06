49ers' Nick Bosa hasn't heard from NFL on MAGA hat, knows fine likely

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa has yet to hear from the NFL about a possible fine for breaking a league rule last week, but the 49ers defensive end said Wednesday that he knew he could be subject to punishment when he crashed a live TV interview wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in support of Donald Trump.

“Yeah,” Bosa said. “It was well worth it.”

Trump, the Republican nominee, was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, earlier in the day.

Bosa was asked why he felt compelled to express his political beliefs while NBC Sports’ Melissa Stark interviewed teammates George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Isaac Guerendo after the 49ers' Oct. 27 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium.

Nick Bosa crashes his teammates' postgame interview on 'Sunday Night Football' while wearing a Make America Great Again hat. pic.twitter.com/1bTufDbRpc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2024

“I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change,” he said. “Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got.”

The NFL rulebook specifies that a player is prohibited from displaying a personal message or non-sponsored branding at any point throughout a game day when visible at the stadium and TV audience, including postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field. Any violation of that rule makes a player subject to a $11,255 fine, but Bosa, who signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension before last season, hasn’t received notice from the league, which normally hands out discipline later in the week following a game.

“I haven’t gotten one yet,” Bosa said. “But if it comes, it comes.”

A league source told NBC Sports Bay on Friday that the NFL was looking into a fine, but there was no immediate timeline on when a decision would be made because a suspension wasn’t being considered.

