nfl

Multiple NFL Twitter Accounts Hacked, Including for Super Bowl-Bound Chiefs and 49ers

A "white hat" hacker group on Monday claimed responsibility for hijacking the social media accounts for the NFL and multiple football teams, NBC News reported.

OurMine, a Saudi Arabian hacking account that promotes its own cyber security services, said it hacked a number of the league's accounts on its Twitter page. The first team to be exposed to the hackers appeared to be the Chicago Bears on Sunday, NBC Chicago reported.

"Apologies that our account was compromised this morning," the team tweeted Sunday.

