NFL to Air Video Featuring Family of Botham Jean During Super Bowl

The NFL has announced it plans to air a public service announcement featuring the family of Botham Jean during next month’s Super Bowl.

The video highlights racial injustices and societal shortfalls that the family of Jean, who was murdered by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, said they believed need to be addressed in America.

"I think for the first time people will get to hear from Botham Jean, look into his life, look into the service that he was attempting to give, not only to the states, but his home country in St. Lucia," family attorney Lee Merritt said.

But the video, which was produced by the NFL in partnership with Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation, is not without its own controversy.

The NFL continues to face criticisms that it prevents players from speaking out on social issues and has undermined former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Collin Kapernick’s ability to play in the NFL after his decision to kneel during the national anthem.

"The man (Kapernick) knelt and specifically said, 'This is nothing against the military.' And they (NFL) said, 'We don't care,'” K104-FM radio host Michael Shawn said.

Shawn and his co-hosts said Wednesday they planned to talk about the video in-depth Thursday morning on K104 and have already seen a rapid response on social media. But despite whatever criticisms people have, Shawn said he believed the video itself is great.

“This commercial should be seen by the world, it’s an amazing and impactful commercial,” he said.