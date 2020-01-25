Woman, Newborn Baby Found Inside Squalid NJ Home Die: Officials

What to Know A newborn baby was found dead inside a home in Jersey City, officials said

The county prosecutor's office also confirmed that a woman found at the home died at a hospital hours later

It wasn't immediately clear how the woman and the baby died; an investigation is ongoing

A 41-year-old woman and a newborn baby died after they were found inside a home in Jersey City early Saturday morning, officials said.

Police and EMS responding to a 911 call found the woman and the baby girl inside a home on Suburbia Court around 6:05 a.m., Hudson County prosecutors said.

The infant was unresponsive, and the woman was "in need of medical attention," according to prosecutors.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon, according to prosecutors.

Police didn't immediately say what the relationship between the woman and the infant was, but a press release from prosecutors said the county's homicide unit was investigating the death of a "mother and infant."

Investigators in white hazmat suits were seen going in and out of the home after the incident.

“There's needles all over the place in this apartment, feces everywhere, maggots everywhere...notify the sergeant please...” police said in radio transmissions.

People in the neighborhood said the home is in foreclosure, adding that several complaints have been made with the city.

"The inside condition of the house... there's mice, rats... it's infested with all kinds of insects and its been that way for at least two years," one neighbor told NBC New York.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop confirmed the city responded to the house for violations last year.

"We were here at this same house last year [with] violations. The 'system' of local, county, state worked + yet here we are," Fulop's tweet read in part.

People ask all the time the hardest part about my job. It’s issues like this. We were here at this same house last year w/violations. The “system” of local, county, state worked + yet here we are. It’s hard not to dwell on issues like this https://t.co/4EkQjcLjYX — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) January 25, 2020

The prosecutor's office would not confirm any previous deaths at the residence.

It's not yet clear what caused the woman or the newborn's deaths.