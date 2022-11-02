Manhunt Underway for ‘Armed and Dangerous' Cop Shooter in NJ

A manhunt is underway Wednesday for the 30-year-old East Orange man who allegedly opened fire on two police officers in New Jersey's largest city a day ago, sending both to the hospital and managing to elude law enforcement who had surrounded the building in which he was believed holed up, authorities and law enforcement sources say.

Kendall "Book" Howard is charged with the attempted murder of the two Newark cops, who responded to the intersection of Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue after someone called in saying they recognized a suspect shooter from a gun investigation earlier in the week. The officers went to the building where the caller reported seeing him, but couldn't find him. As they left, they encountered Howard, who officials say approached the officers.

They made commands, the specifics of which weren't clear, Mayor Ras Baraka said, and Howard allegedly didn't comply. Shots erupted shortly thereafter. At least two came from the suspect's weapon, a high-ranking source said.

One of the officers was shot in the face, with the bullet traveling down to his shoulder, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said at a later press conference. The other officer was shot in the leg, Frage said. Witnesses told NBC New York that other cops on scene helped one of the injured officers into a patrol car and rushed him to the hospital.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both officers remained hospitalized early Wednesday, and both are expected to survive.

A shooting in Newark -- New Jersey's largest city -- by an individual with a long gun has left at least one police officer injured, according to a law enforcement source.

Authorities had thought Howard ran into a certain building afterward and surrounded it. Frage said every floor of the large building had to be evacuated, and law enforcement went floor-by-floor to get residents out as they searched for Howard. Hours later, they still couldn't find him.

He remained at large early Wednesday and is considered armed and dangerous.

It's not clear how he escaped the perimeter.

Frage said there were "many entrances and exit points" of the building, including open-air areas and fire escapes. He also said police were looking at video surveillance tapes from the building.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted his support for the officers, as well as those searching for the suspect.

"We are praying for the speedy recovery of two police officers who were shot and injured in the line of duty today in Newark," Murphy said in a tweet. "I am grateful to those who are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is apprehended and brought to justice."

Federal authorities with the FBI and ATF are assisting in the investigation.

NBC New York's Chris Jose and Jonathan Dienst have team coverage.