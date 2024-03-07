New Jersey

Woman arrested in NJ hit-run of cheerleader returning from high school competition

The 18-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized in critical condition, more than a month after the crash in front of her high school, police say

By NBC New York Staff

A 33-year-old Newark woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run of an 18-year-old high school cheerleader returning home from competition last month, authorities say.

Mia'Jah Burton was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury, assault by auto, hindering and other offenses in the Feb. 4 crash on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in New Jersey's largest city.

Investigators say the victim had just gotten off a bus in front of Arts High School, where she is enrolled, when a Kia Forte hit her. The driver fled the scene. The victim remains in critical condition, more than a month later, prosecutors said Thursday.

Burton is being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing. Information on a possible attorney for her wasn't immediately available.

