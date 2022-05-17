New Jersey

Ex-Newark Housing Project to Be Converted Into $100 Million TV, Film Studio

The site of the former Seth Boyden housing project will become a Lionsgate-backed production facility with six stages

Newark studio rendering
Gensler

What was once a decrepit public housing project in Newark will soon be a massive film and TV production studio, following a $100 million deal announced Tuesday by a consortium of film companies and media investors.

Lionsgate, NJPAC and Great Point Studios will build a 300,000-square-foot facility with six production stages on the South Ward site of the former Seth Boyden housing project, which was abandoned in 2015 and demolished last February.

Great Point, whose founder Robert Halmi previously created the Hallmark Channel, will own and operate the studio. Lionsgate will be the anchor tenant and hold naming rights. (The two companies also collaborated on a studio facility in Yonkers.) NJPAC will manage public affairs and create programming for local students.

Construction is set to begin this summer, with a view to opening in late 2024.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Backers said the new facility, New Jersey's first purpose-built for film and TV production, would create about 600 jobs, with priority going to Newark residents.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyNewarklionsgatenjpac
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us