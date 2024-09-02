Air Travel

Radar issue triggers flight delays at Newark Liberty as Labor Day travelers return

NBC Universal, Inc.

Incoming flights into Newark were briefly held on Monday as travelers started returning home from Labor Day weekend.

Equipment outage caused a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport starting at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency later confirmed that a "radar issue" triggered the ground stop and the slowing down of flights into New Jersey.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The issue is not only preventing flights into EWR, it's also causing departure delays. Scroll down to see if your flight has been delayed or canceled:

NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us