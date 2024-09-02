Radar issue triggers flight delays at Newark Liberty as Labor Day travelers return

Incoming flights into Newark were briefly held on Monday as travelers started returning home from Labor Day weekend.

Equipment outage caused a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport starting at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency later confirmed that a "radar issue" triggered the ground stop and the slowing down of flights into New Jersey.

The issue is not only preventing flights into EWR, it's also causing departure delays. Scroll down to see if your flight has been delayed or canceled: