Newark

8 people hurt, thrown to ground after deck collapse in Newark during family party

By Ida Siegal

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family celebration in New Jersey was cut short when a deck suddenly collapsed at a home, leaving several people injured.

Splintered slabs of red wood were left in a pile on Kearny Street in Newark, the remnants of a porch that police said collapsed Sunday evening. Eight people were thrown to the ground as they were celebrating Dominican Mother’s Day, according to neighbors.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said police got word of the collapse around 6:30 p.m. Those injured were taken to University Hospital for evaluation of their injuries, which were considered minor.

Montana Jul 23, 2023

Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves dozens injured, police say

Surfside condo collapse Jun 15, 2023

Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Andrea Rodriguez had been on the porch with her close friends in the moments ahead of the collapse. Minutes later, she heard screaming. She told NBC New York that her friends were crying for help, injured and bleeding.

Another witness, Anthony Cruz, said there were lots of head injuries and broken bones among the injured. He said most of the eight people hurt were members of the same family, most of whom are in their 50s or 60s. There was also an 18-year-old girl thrown from the porch.

Dominican Mother’s Day is traditionally celebrated weeks after American Mother’s Day. But the joyous salute to family matriarchs ended with a frightening scene in Newark on Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the porch to collapse so suddenly. An investigation is underway.

Another porch next door to the scene was later taped off as well, and those who live nearby want all of the porches in the series of houses inspected.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Newark
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us