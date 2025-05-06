Passengers traveling through Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday and hoping for a break from the ongoing delays there, are unfortunately, out of luck.

The FAA is reporting a ground delay program at Newark in effect due to FAA staffing at its Philadelphia operations center combined with low ceilings from weather and runway construction forcing use of a single runway.

As of 11:30 a.m., flights traveling to Newark were being delayed by an average of 161 minutes at their departure points and up to five hours, the FAA reported. A total 177 flights into or out of Newark have been delayed on Tuesday and 100 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

The ground delay comes before severe weather is expected to hit the tri-state today, potentially making matters worse.

Newark has been riddled with significant delays over the past week stemming from a combination of FAA staffing shortages and equipment issues mixed with work on one of Newark's runways. Runway 4L-22R is expected to be closed until mid-June.

"While Runway 4L-22R is closed, Runways 4R-22L and 11-29 will remain in use, weather permitting. Adverse conditions, such as gusty winds, may limit use of the alternate runways," Newark Airport said on its website.

It was revealed Monday one of the FAA equipment outages last week led to a short period of time where controllers could not see or talk to planes in the Newark airspace.

The staffing issues at Philadelphia's TRACON center stem in part from air traffic controllers taking time off over the stress of those recent equipment outages.

"Frequent equipment and telecommunications outages can be stressful for controllers. Some controllers at the Philadelphia TRACON who work Newark arrivals and departures have taken time off to recover from the stress of multiple recent outages," the FAA said in a statement posted to social media. "While we cannot quickly replace them due to this highly specialized profession, we continue to train controllers who will eventually be assigned to this busy airspace. When staffing or equipment issues occur, the FAA will ensure safety by slowing the rate of arrivals into the airport. We will keep the public updated as we work through these issues."

On Friday, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby announced plans to cut 35 roundtrip flights from the airline's schedule at EWR due to the continued delays and impacts. Kirby said, in a letter to customers, "Unfortunately, the technology issues were compounded as over 20% of the FAA controllers for EWR walked off the job. Keep in mind, this particular air traffic control facility has been chronically understaffed for years and without these controllers, it’s now clear – and the FAA tells us – that Newark airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead."

The union, which represents the air traffic controllers, took issue with Kirby's categorization of what happened saying the controllers did not walk off the job but rather took time off under the Federal Employees Compensation Act, which "covers all federal employees that are physically injured or experience a traumatic event on the job," CNBC reports.

An FAA spokesperson told NBC News the FAA is trying to move controllers to the Philadelphia operations center to improve staffing issues, but it will take time for those controllers who move to the new airspace to be trained and certified here. On average, it can take a year and a half to be certified in a new facility.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy asking the federal government to prioritize the New York/New Jersey region for technology and facility upgrades, while praising Duffy for his plan to increase staffing of controllers.