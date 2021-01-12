BURLINGTON COUNTY

New York Man Admits Trying to Have Sex With New Jersey Teen

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

A janitor at a Staten Island, New York, hospital faces prison after he admitted trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a teenager, who turned out to be a police detective.

John Emilio, 43, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to endanger the welfare of children. Under terms of a plea agreement with Burlington County prosecutors, he will face a 3-year prison term when he’s sentenced in March.

Emilio became a suspect in November 2019 when the prosecutor’s office initiated a proactive investigation into the exploitation of children in cyberspace and thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old. “During the investigation, Emilio initiated contact and sent nude pictures of his genitals,” the prosecutor’s office said.

“Emilio had discussed coming to Burlington County to have sex with the girl, either at a Route 130 motel or inside of his vehicle, but the trip never materialized,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The girl was actually a detective with the prosecutor’s high-tech crimes unit.

