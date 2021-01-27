‘New York Is Dead. Don't Come Back': Billboard Sends Message to Those Who Left NYC

It's a message to New Yorkers now living in Los Angeles: "New York is Dead. Don't come back."

The billboard sitting high above Sunset Boulevard is the same as one that was flown high in the sky over Miami, saying those who left New York City amid the worst of the pandemic are not exactly welcome back.

"It's a love letter to all those choosing to double down and rebuild New York together," said Graham Fortgang.

He, along with Samara Bliss, started the art piece from their studio in Williamsburg. They call it a commentary for all those who left as the city shut down, when people were stuck in small apartments and the streets were empty. Some, like the former president of the United States, said or implied New York was dead.

"Our commentary is that it's actually alive and well, and that there's people in the streets making art and singing and dancing and the cultural flame of the city is still here," Bliss said.

The artists said they plan on bringing the "New York is Dead" campaign right back to the city, with billboards and subway ads they hope will instill pride in the people who stayed.

The artists' campaign has garnered a fair amount of attention, and Fortgang said he hopes the message resonates.

"The last couple months has really trimmed the fat in New York. The city feels smaller and the real New Yorkers stayed behind," he said.

Some agreed with their message.

"I mean if that's how you feel, I would prefer you not come back because we don't want to die anyway. Most of you people that's coming back are probably coming back with COVID anyway, so it's best that you just stay where you are," said Chauniece Johnson.

Still, others seemed to have a more forgiving tone for those who have left NYC since the start of the pandemic more than 10 months ago.

"I think everyone is welcome in New York, we have every type of person, so come back, it's a great city. It's the best city in the world," said Dennis Huderski.