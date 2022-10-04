New York Breaks Record for Nation's Fattest Pumpkin

That's a fat pumpkin.

A New York farmer just set national and state records for heaviest pumpkin, showcasing a gourd the size of a compact car at an Eric County farm during its annual pumpkin weighing contest.

The pumpkin, grown by Williamsville's Scott Andrusz, weighed in at 2,554 pounds -- roughly the size of a small vehicle -- at Saturday's event at the Great Pumpkin Farm. According to the farm, Andrusz was hoping to just break the state record, but he squashed the national one, too.

This isn't the first time the Great Pumpkin Farm has been the site of history. It saw the first 1,000-plus-pound pumpkin during its 1996 Fall Festival -- and that one made it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Since then, it has seen pumpkins more than double that weight, like Andrusz's.

If you want to see it for yourself, the record-breaking pumpkin will be on display at The Great Pumpkin Farm through Oct. 16. Learn more here.