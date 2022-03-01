Capitol Riot

New Round of Jan. 6 Subpoenas Targets Promoters of Election Fraud Claims

The committee said it sent subpoenas to One America News Network anchor Christina Bobb and lawyer Cleta Mitchell , among others

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday it had subpoenaed six people "who promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent," signifying a new focus by the congressional panel.

The committee said it sent subpoenas to One America News Network anchor Christina Bobb, lawyer Cleta Mitchell and other Trump-allied attorneys.

In a letter to Bobb, Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the panel's investigation "has revealed credible evidence that you publicly promoted claims that the November 2020 election was stolen and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of the election results based on those claims."

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpBennie Thompsonchristina bobbCleta Mitchell
