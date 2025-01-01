Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter say they have preliminarily identified the suspect in the vehicle ramming attack in New Orleans as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42.

Officials are working to determine more information about his background and potential travel history.

Jabbar, 42, is accused of intentionally plowing a pickup truck into New Year’s revelers at about 3:15 a.m. on Bourbon Street, authorities said. He died during a shoot-out with police, officials said.

As many as 15 people were killed, a senior law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told NBC News.

Officials said that Jabbar, a U.S.-born Army veteran from Texas, had a black flag on a pole affixed to the hitch of the pickup truck he allegedly drove into the crowd. They are investigating whether the flag is related to the terrorist group ISIS.

A woman who identified herself as Jabbar’s sister-in-law and asked to not be named said relatives in Texas were in shock when they heard the news.

“It don’t make no sense,” she said. “He’s the nicest person I’ve ever known.”

“I really don’t know what happened,” she added. “He was a good man. He takes care of his children and everything.”

She said some family members were heading from Texas to New Orleans.

Witnesses described a terrifying and bloody scene as people attempted to jump out of the way or take cover in nearby bars.

"We heard the truck barrel by as more people piled in," said New Orleans resident Jimmy Cothran, who watched the carnage unfold from a nightclub balcony.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, said weapons and a potential IED were located in the suspect's car and in the French Quarter.

Investigators were looking into at least two devices that may have been planted near the area of the attack. The investigation is trying to determine whether the devices were actual explosives and whether they were operable, officials said.

Federal officials and local law enforcement in New Orleans also are investigating if Jabbar fired a rifle into the crowd as he ran people over, officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News.

“Please join me in praying for the victims and their families, as well as our first responders, in the wake of this horrific act of violence on Bourbon Street,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., in a post on X.

