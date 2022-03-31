New Jersey Serial Killer Charged in Teenager's 2016 Murder

A New Jersey man convicted in the murders of three women in 2016 is now facing fresh charges for the alleged murder of a teen girl who was solicited for sex and then strangled.

Khalil Wheeler Weaver is charged with the murder of Mawa Doumbia, 15, of Newark. Prosecutors say she was last seen by her family the evening of Oct. 7, 2016. The decomposed remains of a strangled girl were found in a house in Orange in 2019, and were identified as Doumbia in late 2021.

Essex County prosecutors allege Wheeler Weaver solicited the girl online for sex, then killed her.

Last October, he was sentenced to 160 years in prison for the murders of 20-year-old Sarah Butler, 33-year-old Joanne Brown and 19-year-old Robin West in 2016.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Butler was a sophomore at New Jersey City University who had been reported missing in November 2016. The Montclair woman's body was found eight days later on the Eagle Rock Reservation.

Brown had last been seen in October of that year; her body was found in a vacant house in Newark a few months later. West was living in Union Township around the time, and was reported missing as well.

Wheeler Weaver was also accused of attacking another 34-year-old woman who survived the attack, prosecutors say.

Ultimately, he was convicted of murder, desecrating human remains, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated arson.

Wheeler Weaver comes from a family that includes at least two law enforcement officers -- one a cop in East Orange who, at the time of his arrest, lived in his home and another who worked for the Newark Police Department.