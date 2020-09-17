New Jersey Man Accused of 7 ‘Swatting' Incidents Over The Summer

What to Know A 35-year-old New Jersey man is facing numerous charges for falsely reporting seven incidents to law enforcement agencies between June and September of this year, police say.

According to the Ramsey Police Department, in Bergen County, Vadim Pinskiy of Fair Lawn, was charged with seven counts of false reports to law enforcement, seven counts of harassment and one count of stalking.

Police said they determined that Pinskiy had a connection to the individuals at the address that was at the center of the 'swatting' incidents.

Attorney information for Pinskiy was not immediately known.

The charges are in connection to a number of alleged incidents that started in June. That month, the Ramsey Police Department allegedly received an anonymous tip through the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center (ROIC) reporting a crime in progress at a Davidson Avenue address. Through the ROIC a domestic disturbance was reported with possible violence involved. However, when Ramsey police officers arrived, it was determined that the report was a hoax, according to police.

Subsequently, six additional similar complaints were received between June and September through the Ramsey Police Department anonymous tip line of similar crimes in progress at the same address, all of which were determined to be false, police said.

On Wednesday, the Ramsey and FairLawn police departments conducted a search warrant at Pinskiy’s Fairlawn residence. Authorities allegedly found the internet protocol address of the tips received. Through this information, police said, that detectives identified Pinskiy, and also determined that he had a connection to the individuals at the address that was at the center of the 'swatting' incidents.

