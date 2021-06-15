New Jersey

New Jersey Is America's Best State to Live in, New Survey Says

Annual WalletHub survey ranks New Jersey in the top 10 for safety, quality of life and education & health

Jersey Shore Beaches Open For Season On Memorial Day Weekend
The shore. Bruce. Taylor ham, or pork roll as the case may be. What's not to like?

New Jersey now officially ranks as the best state in America to live in, according to WalletHub's annual list released Tuesday.

The Garden State just edged out Massachusetts for top honors, with New York coming in third. In 2019, New Jersey was fourth on the WalletHub list.

Jersey ranked in the top 10 for safety, quality of life and education & health, offsetting a middling rank for its economy and a next-to-last finish for affordability.

WalletHub's survey considered 52 different weighted metrics, from cost of living and property taxes at the high end to low birthweights and move theaters per capita at the low end.

See the WalletHub interactive ranking map below - the darker the color, the higher the score.

Source: WalletHub
