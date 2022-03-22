New Jersey Doctor, Man Arrested in Cocaine, Ecstasy Drug-Dealing Bust: Prosecutor

What to Know A 38-year-old emergency room doctor in Hoboken and the man she lived with are facing a litany of drug charges, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Serge Corporan, 31, of Hoboken, and Elizabeth Johnson, a Hoboken resident and doctor at Hoboken University Medical Center, were arrested and charged with various drug-related crimes.

According to the investigation, Corporan sold cocaine in excess of 150 grams to an undercover officer on multiple dates last month and this month. Additionally, at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of an additional 30 grams of cocaine, prosecutors said.

Subsequently, a search warrant at Corporan and Johnson's shared apartment was executed Friday and allegedly netted 17 grams of cocaine, more than 60 ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia. According to prosecutors, over $15,000 worth of drugs were recovered during the course of the investigation.

Prosecutors said Corporan was charged with distributing cocaine in the first degree, four counts of distributing cocaine in the second degree, five counts of possession with the intent to distribute (cocaine) within 500 feet if public property in the second degree, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine in the second degree within 1,000 feet of a school in the third degree, possession with intent to distribute MDMA/ecstasy within 1,000 feet of a school in the third degree, possession with the intent to distribute MDMA/ecstasy within 500 feet of public property in the second degree, possession with intent to distribute MDMA/ecstasy in the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute in the fourth degree.

Corporan was taken to Hudson County Correctional Facility. He has since been released after his first court appearance on Saturday, according to the prosecutor's office.

Meanwhile, according to prosecutors, Johnson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine in the second degree, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine in the second degree within 1,000 feet of a school in the third degree, possession with intent to distribute MDMA/ecstasy within 1,000 feet of a school in the third degree, possession with the intent to distribute MDMA/ecstasy in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute in the fourth degree, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine within 500 feet of public property in the second degree, possession with the intent to distribute MDMA/ecstasy within 500 feet of public property in the second degree.

Johnson was released on a summons. Her court appearance is April 1. Corporan was released after a court appearance.

Attorney information for Corporan and Johnson was not immediately known. No one answered the door at their apartment on Tuesday.

A statement from a spokesman for Hoboken University Medical Center, where Johnson has worked for the past four years, notes that since this is an active criminal investigation with the Hudson County Prosecutor, "it is our policy not to comment further at this time."

Johnson's profile notes that her concern about the worsening opioid epidemic led her to work for a New York congressman, and later served as clinical director of the Lincoln Hospital opioid overdose prevention program.