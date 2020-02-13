Gloucester County

New Jersey Dad Gets Prison Term for Crash That Killed 1-Year-Old Daughter

Getty Images

What to Know

  • A father who was driving drunk when he caused a crash last year that killed his infant daughter has been sentenced to five years in state prison
  • Leroy Iglesia, 34, of Blackwood, must also serve three years of supervised release after he's freed from prison
  • He had pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated

A father who was driving drunk when he caused a crash last year that killed his infant daughter has been sentenced to five years in state prison.

Leroy Iglesia, 34, of Blackwood, must also serve three years of supervised release after he's freed from prison. He had pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 9 crash on Route 55 in Mantua.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

2020 Elections 3 hours ago

‘Mass of Dead Energy’? ‘Carnival Barking Clown’? Trump-Bloomberg Spat Gets Nastier

Trump administration 3 hours ago

Former US Attorney Who Oversaw Roger Stone Case Resigns

Gloucester County authorities have said the southbound minivan Iglesia was driving ran off the side of the road and struck two trees. The vehicle then careened back onto the road and ended up in the middle of the highway.

His year-old daughter, Elowen Iglesia of Williamstown, died from injuries she suffered in the accident.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Gloucester CountyNew JerseydeathCrime and CourtsDaughter
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us