New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal Resigning to Join SEC

What to Know New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal will resign from his post in order to join the Securities and Exchange Commission as its Director of the Division of Enforcement, officials announced Tuesday.

Grewal will start his new SEC position effective July 26.

Grewal has served as the Garden State's attorney general since January 2018 when he was appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy -- making history by becoming the first Sikh state attorney general in the country.

During his time as New Jersey's attorney general, Grewal pushed for police reform -- including by overhauling use-of-force guidelines -- and reached out to many communities, among other contributions. However, critics have said he was slow in addressing corruption allegations.

In a statement, Murphy referred to Grewal as a "dedicated public servant" and "invaluable member" of his administration.

"Through his efforts standing up to the Trump administration's attacks on New Jersey and our diverse communities, instituting historic reforms in policing, and leading the fight against gun violence, Attorney General Grewal has been an invaluable member of our administration and a dedicated public servant to the residents of New Jersey," Murphy said. "Though we'll miss his leadership, I know he's the right person to protect investors all across the nation, and I congratulate SEC Chair Gensler for this outstanding selection."

Prior to becoming New Jersey's attorney general, Grewal served as Bergen County Prosecutor. Additionally, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, where he served as Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit from 2014 to 2016, overseeing the investigation as well as the prosecution of white-collar and cybercrimes in the state. He also worked in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, where he was assigned to the Business and Securities Fraud Unit.

"I'm honored and delighted to welcome Attorney General Grewal to the SEC," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. "He has had a distinguished career as New Jersey's chief law enforcement officer and as a prosecutor at both the local and federal levels. He has the ideal combination of experience, values, and leadership ability to helm the Enforcement Division at this critical time. I look forward to working closely with him to protect investors and root out wrongdoing in our markets."

SEC's Enforcement Division plays a critical role in seeking out those who violate laws and partake in market manipulation.

"I'm excited to get to work with the talented team of public servants to uncover and prosecute misconduct and protect investors," Grewal said in a statement. "I thank Governor Murphy for the opportunity to serve the people of New Jersey and all of the colleagues with whom I’ve had the pleasure to work during my career in the state."

It is unclear who Murphy will name to replace Grewal.