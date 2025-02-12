Atlantic Ocean

New audio recording reveals moment of the Titan sub implosion

The U.S. Coast Guard has released a 20-second audio clip believed to have captured the final moments of the Titan submersible before it imploded in June 2023 amid a voyage to visit the Titanic. 

By Will Reid | E! Online

Originally appeared on E! Online

Newly-released audio from the 2023 Titan submersible implosion could offer new details about the terrible tragedy.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Nearly two years after the underwater vessel disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean during a mission to explore the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard released a 20-second recording believed to feature audio of the implosion as part of an ongoing investigation into the accident.

In the clip, recorded roughly 900 miles from the disaster site, a muffled boom sound followed by a chilling silence indicated what the Coast Guard described as the “suspected acoustic signature” of the implosion, which claimed the lives of passengers Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Notably, the recording — which was shared publicly Feb. 7 — also revealed a more precise indication of when the implosion took place. An onscreen note at the start of the clip highlighted that the audio was captured at 9:34 a.m. EDT on June 18, 2023, roughly 90 minutes after the Titan submerged around 8 a.m. off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The vessel was believed to have lost contact with its operator roughly one hour and 45 minutes after its departure, according to ABC News.

READ How the Titanic Submersible Voyage Ended in Complete Tragedy

As rescue crews worked to recover the passengers in the days after the submersible went missing, Coast Guard officials shared that a Canadian aircraft “detected underwater noises in the search area” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), causing rescue efforts to relocate “in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises.”

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

FBI 6 hours ago

Democrat accuses Trump FBI pick Kash Patel of secretly ordering firings

Trump administration 6 hours ago

White House fires USAID inspector general after warning about funding oversight, officials say

But tragically, four days after the voyage, the company responsible for organizing the excursion declared in a statement that they believed the five people on board “have sadly been lost.”

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans,” OceanGate’s statement continued. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

PHOTOSStockton Rush, Titanic Submersible

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Atlantic Ocean
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us