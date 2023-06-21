Neo-Nazis disrupt a drag story hour in New Hampshire

A group of neo-Nazis disrupted a drag story hour in New Hampshire over the weekend, another in an escalating series of threats and attacks against the LGBTQ community in recent months.

The drag story hour, at which drag queens read children's books to kids, took place at an LGBTQ-owned coffee shop in Concord, the state's capital, on Sunday.

In video that has attracted over 6.5 million views on Twitter, more than a dozen men wearing masks, sunglasses, baseball caps and matching shirts and pants can been seen chanting, raising their right arms in unison and banging on the coffee shop’s windows.

We've got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn't order those pic.twitter.com/3VvIZbCerd — Juicy Garland (@JuicyGarland) June 18, 2023

State officials said NSC-131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, had claimed responsibility for the protest. NSC stands for the Nationalist Social Club.

The protesters chanted “131” and homophobic slurs, including “faggots," according to Juicy Garland, a drag performer who was at the event and posted the video on social media.

Garland added that once the protest began, the store manager called the police and moved the event to the second floor of the shop, called Teatotaller, away from the demonstrators.

