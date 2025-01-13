Neighbors lean on each other after Eaton Fire devastates Altadena community

Support is pouring in for those who lost everything in the LA County wildfires, including help for the families impacted by the Eaton Fire.

Hundreds of families who lost their homes attended a community meeting at Pasadena City College Sunday night to hear the latest updates on the Eaton Fire and to find resources,

Joyce Baugh was at her Altadena home when she noticed the fire miles away. Baugh grabbed what she could, but before she left, she says she knocked on her neighbor's doors, many of who are older, to make sure they knew what was going on.

“I said please get yourself ready because we have a major problem with the fire, he said 'I hadn't heard.' I said please get yourself together,” Baugh said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Derek Russell Jr., who lives a few doors down from Baugh, said he also knocked on doors to get people out.

“Nobody thought this. Where we live, ain't no way it's coming down here,” Russell said.

Baugh and Russell said it didn’t cross their minds that when they left their townhome Tuesday, it would be their last time seeing their home.

“I said 'Oh my God, but maybe it's not that bad because we've had fires before,'” Baugh said. “This time I said 'It'll be OK, it'll be fully contained.'”

“I grabbed a few things because I thought I was coming back in the morning,” Russell said.

The townhome community lost everything in the Eaton fire. Baugh even says she lost her husband's ashes who she was married to for 33 years.

“I only got maybe two pairs of pants, a few tops, sleeping wear, house shoes, but I said I'm coming back it's going to be contained, but it wasn't,” Baugh said.

Russell, who just lost his dad in November, went back Thursday to see for himself.

“Devastation, sadness, anger,” said Russell. “I don't know what I'm doing tomorrow, got no home to go to, still in shock,”

Both Baugh and Russell were left with very little, but they have each other and the Altadena neighbors are sticking together in their time of need.

“Well first of all I'm surviving, I'm happy to be alive and any steps I can take towards bettering myself at this point I will,” Baugh said.

Pacific Palisades resident Casey Colvin has been reunited with his dog Oreo after being separated during the Palisades Fire.