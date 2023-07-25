Nebraska officials search for mountain lion spotted on home security video

A search is underway in Omaha, Nebraska, for a mountain lion who was spotted by a home security camera roaming around a residential area on Monday, officials said.

The mountain lion was recorded wandering by a home in southwest Omaha at around 4:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET), the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a news release.

Law enforcement and wildlife professionals from the commission launched a search, but have so far been unable to locate the mountain lion, it said.

According to the Game and Parks’ Mountain Lion Response Plan, a mountain lion found within the limits of a municipality "will be killed if it can safely be done, to ensure public safety."

The commission noted in its news release that mountain lion attacks are rare, however.

