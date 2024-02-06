Nearly 600 arrests made, including in Newark, as part of multi-agency drug operation

Nearly 600 arrests were made in a multi-agency weeks-long operation focused on getting violent fugitives and individuals wanted for felony narcotic violations off the streets at 12 locations throughout the U.S., including in Newark, New Jersey, the U.S. Marshals said.

The sting operation was aimed at combating drug-related and violent crimes in locations with some of the highest overdose rates in the United States, including Newark.

From Jan. 8 to Feb. 2, authorities, including deputy U.S. marshals, task force officer, police officer and federal agents conducted five- to 10-day warrants as part of Operation Washout -- OD3, the U.S. Marshals said.

Among the arrested were 27 individuals wanted for homicide/capital murder, 80 individuals for weapons offenses, 202 for drug offenses, 104 for assault, 78 were confirmed gang members, and 25 for sex offenses.

In total, the operation resulted in: